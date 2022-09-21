HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Parks and Recreation will be providing an outdoor screening of the movie ‘Luca’ on Friday, Sept. 23.
The children’s coming-of-age movie follows the adventures of a young sea monster boy who has the ability to change into a human form while on land. Luca transforms, exploring a nearby town set on the Italian Riviera, which proves to turn into an unforgettable summer.
Luca will be shown at Meadow Farm Museum at Crump Park at 7 p.m. Those who attend are asked to bring a lawn chair, blanket and flashlight. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. More information can be found on the Henrico County Parks and Recreation Facebook page.