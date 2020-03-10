Health Brigade celebrates 50 years of free service to Richmond community in fundraising event

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This year the Health Brigade, formerly known as the Fan Free Clinic, will be celebrating 50 years of free service to the Richmond Community. It opened in 1970 as the first free clinic in the Commonwealth of Virginia. They provide a wide variety of medical and mental health services for low-income and uninsured people.

In the 1970s, the Health Brigade championed women’s access to oral contraceptives.

In the 1980s, they were early responders to the world’s AIDS epidemic.

In the 1990s, the group shifted focus to HIV/AIDS education, prevention, and testing.

The 2000s welcomed the transgender population into their care, and expanded their mental health services.

All of this wouldn’t be possible without the support for the community. That’s where the Brigala comes in! This Friday, March 13th, there will be an event benefiting the Health Brigade. The Brigala will be at the Jefferson Hotel in Richmond from 6-10pm, featuring cocktails and a seated dinner, and a live and silent auction.

Tickets are available at http://www.brigala.givesmart.com.