Help area firefighters support the MDA by filling a boot

RICHMOND, Va.(WRIC)–Richmond area firefighters will soon be asking you to help “Fill the Boot” in support of The Muscular Dystrophy Association. They will be out and about across the region collecting donations.

The money stays local and helps fund Care Centers at VCU, & Children’s Hospital; sends over 50 kids to summer camp at no cost to their parents where they can have a barrier free week and be with other children who are living with diseases just like them. Most importantly, it goes to fund research and clinical trials to get more drugs approved by the FDA. In the last 5 years, 7 new drugs have been approved by the FDA to slow down the progression of a handful of the diseases we cover. The kickoff is Monday, July 29th at 11am, at the Chesterfield County Fire Station #20. You can look for firefighters and first responders across RVA as they will be collecting donations for the MDA throughout August. You can learn more about the MDA in Central Virginia by clicking here.