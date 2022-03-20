HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — 25 eighth grade students in Henrico County got a very special surprise Friday.

The 25 students received word that they had been selected as “VUU Henrico Scholars” and will be awarded full-ride scholarships to Virginia Union University once they graduate from high school in 2026.

The students were among 116 in Henrico who applied for the selective program between November and December. Recipients were chosen based on their submitted essays, an interview, extracurricular activities, community involvement, leadership and letters of recommendation. The selection process also prioritized first-generation college attendees.

The benefits of the program start far before the students begin College. When they start high school, they will be assigned a mentor to help prepare the for college, take part in week-long college-readiness programs during the summers, attend on-campus events regularly, access VUU labs and facilities and connect with local leaders in their academic areas of interest.

  • Eon Fleming, Jaden Tatem, Chad Young, Kamari Moore, Preciana Franges, Riyel Waller-Butler and Mikayla Mines pose for photos at L. Douglas Wilder Middle School Thursday. They were among 25 HCPS students selected to receive full-tuition scholarships to Virginia Union University upon graduation from high school in 2026. Not pictured: Hezekiah Anderson.
  • Manas Malwal, Patrick Megaly and Isaiah Cousins pose for photos at Quioccasin Middle School Thursday. They were among 25 HCPS students selected to receive full-tuition scholarships to Virginia Union University upon graduation from high school in 2026. Not pictured: Kaiden Ratay.
  • Cesar Espaillat Rojas poses for photos at Holman Middle School Thursday. He was among 25 HCPS students selected to receive full-tuition scholarships to Virginia Union University upon graduation from high school in 2026.
  • De’Jhonae Sangster, Ja’Niyah Little, Shykayla Winston and Erica Higginbottom pose for photos at Fairfield Middle School Thursday. They were among 25 HCPS students selected to receive full-tuition scholarships to Virginia Union University upon graduation from high school in 2026.
  • Jayla Henley and Kalani Curry pose for photos at Brookland Middle School Thursday. They were among 25 HCPS students selected to receive full-tuition scholarships to Virginia Union University upon graduation from high school in 2026.
  • Tiajia Randolph poses for photos at George Moody Middle School Thursday. She was among 25 HCPS students selected to receive full-tuition scholarships to Virginia Union University upon graduation from high school in 2026.
  • Jayla Bledsoe and Joshua Hanna pose for photos at Pocahontas Middle School Thursday. They were among 25 HCPS students selected to receive full-tuition scholarships to Virginia Union University upon graduation from high school in 2026.
  • Natalia Morales-Gomez, Osman Morales Diaz and MacKenzie Turgeon pose for photos at John Rolfe Middle School Thursday. They were among 25 HCPS students selected to receive full-tuition scholarships to Virginia Union University upon graduation from high school in 2026.