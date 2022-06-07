HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico residents gathered at Henrico High School for a meeting on gun violence Monday night.

Henrico High School opened their doors at 5:30 p.m. as they held a Together We’ll Heal: A Community Conversation for Peace town hall meeting to discuss rising community gun violence and a call to action. This meeting occurred just hours before two students at John Rolfe Middle School were charged with having a gun at school.

Topics discussed during the meeting included the parents’ involvement in the children’s lives and students’ social media use. 1981 Henrico High School graduate, Sterling Royal, said the violence had gotten worse since he was in school.

“Now, with social media, and also with these — to me — these young kids which don’t value life or life of others, it’s sad,” Sterling said. “Because everybody has someone who’s gonna grieve over someone for something as stupid as this.”

Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas is co-chair of the task force addressing Henrico’s youth violence issue. He says there are more pressures and influences on today’s youth unlike years before and that it is important that the community tackles this problem together.

“These special town halls are designed to get us to listen and start a dialogue that will lead to meaningful action,” Vithoulkas said. “We must solve this problem. Our kids deserve nothing less.”

Henrico County Public Schools is hosting their second meeting virtually on Microsoft Teams tomorrow at 5:30 p.m. The link to this meeting can be found here.