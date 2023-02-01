HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Looking to get your pet caught up on their shots? The Henrico County Police Division will be providing an opportunity to get your dog or cat vaccinated against rabies later this month.

Vaccines will be available for dogs and cats from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Henrico County Government Center, located at 4301 E. Parham Road. Pets from all localities will be welcome.

All interested pet owners must register and pay for the vaccine in the Administration Building beforehand. Each vaccine costs $15 and must be paid in cash. A rabies tag and a certificate will be included in the cost of the vaccine.

After pets are registered, a veterinarian will provide the vaccines on the first level of the adjacent parking deck. Cats must be in carriers to receive their vaccine.

Under Virginia law, dogs and cats that are at least 4 months old and older must be vaccinated for rabies. Up-to-date vaccinations are also required to maintain a Henrico dog license.

For more vaccine information, call the Animal Protection Unit at 804-727-8801.