Henrico County still accepting homemade Valentine’s Day cards for older residents

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Something as small as making a Valentine’s Day card for senior citizens can make a year of isolation feel a little less lonely. Henrico County’s Spread the Love initiative has already received many homemade cards to be shared with long-term care facilities.

Henrico’s EngAGE program began collecting cards earlier this month and will continue accepting the valentines until Friday, Feb. 5.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Henrico shared an update on the progress.

Completed cards should be mailed to Henrico EngAGE; Attn: Sara Morris; P.O. Box 90775; Henrico, VA 23273-0775.