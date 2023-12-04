HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County has launched a program to help qualifying full-time employees of the county’s government, school system and law enforcement, buy a home in the county.

Officials said the program is intended to help make homeownership accessible to eligible employees who meet income and other requirements.

Employees can apply beginning on Monday, Dec. 4.

The program provides up to $25,000 in assistance for down payment and closing costs.

County officials said the assistance is an interest-free, forgivable loan provided on the condition that the employee continues to be employed by the county and maintains the home as their primary residence for at least five years.

Any outstanding loan balance must be repaid within 60 days if the conditions are not met.

To qualify for the program, a Henrico County employee must:

Be a full-time, permanent employee of Henrico’s general government, Henrico County Public Schools or the county’s constitutional officers – the Clerk of the Circuit Court, Commonwealth’s Attorney and Sheriff;

Have at least 12 months of continuous, full-time service and a performance appraisal rating of “acceptable” or better;

Be a first-time homebuyer or an individual who has not had any ownership interest in a home within the past five years;

Have a household income that does not exceed limits set by Virginia Housing, which are currently $98,400 for households with two or fewer members and $114,900 for households with three or more members; and

Purchase a single-family attached or detached home, a manufactured home on a permanent foundation or a condominium located in Henrico. The sales price must not exceed Virginia Housing’s regional sales price limit for an affordable home, which is currently $425,000.

For more information on the program, send an email to ehpap@henrico.us or visit the Human Resources website for employees of county government and law enforcement, or visit the Henrico County Public Schools website for school employees.