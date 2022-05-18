HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Recreation and Parks has announced that all four of the county’s spray parks are now open for the season.
Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-90s this weekend for the first time in 2022, and there will be plenty of places for kids to cool off in Henrico:
- Dunncroft/Castle Point Park: 4901 Francistown Rd, Glen Allen
- Short Pump Park: 3329 Pump Road, Short Pump
- Twin Hickory Park: 5011 Twin Hickory Rd, Glen Allen
- Eastern Henrico Recreation Center: 1440 North Laburnum Avenue, East Highland Park
The county has a few rules in place at each spray park:
- Children must always be supervised
- Swim diapers are required if necessary
- Climbing on water featured is not allowed
- Pets are not allowed
- Running, skating and cycling are not allowed
- Food, drinks, glass containers and smoking are not allowed
- Swimwear and water shoes are recommended
Henrico Recreation and Parks can be reached by email or at 804-501-7275, they also have a mobile app where a schedule of special events and a map of parks and facilities can be found.