HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Recreation and Parks has announced that all four of the county’s spray parks are now open for the season.

Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-90s this weekend for the first time in 2022, and there will be plenty of places for kids to cool off in Henrico:

  • Dunncroft/Castle Point Park: 4901 Francistown Rd, Glen Allen
  • Short Pump Park: 3329 Pump Road, Short Pump
  • Twin Hickory Park: 5011 Twin Hickory Rd, Glen Allen
  • Eastern Henrico Recreation Center: 1440 North Laburnum Avenue, East Highland Park

The county has a few rules in place at each spray park:

  • Children must always be supervised
  • Swim diapers are required if necessary
  • Climbing on water featured is not allowed
  • Pets are not allowed
  • Running, skating and cycling are not allowed
  • Food, drinks, glass containers and smoking are not allowed
  • Swimwear and water shoes are recommended

Henrico Recreation and Parks can be reached by email or at 804-501-7275, they also have a mobile app where a schedule of special events and a map of parks and facilities can be found.