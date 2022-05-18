HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Recreation and Parks has announced that all four of the county’s spray parks are now open for the season.

Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-90s this weekend for the first time in 2022, and there will be plenty of places for kids to cool off in Henrico:

Dunncroft/Castle Point Park: 4901 Francistown Rd , Glen Allen

, Glen Allen Short Pump Park: 3329 Pump Road , Short Pump

, Short Pump Twin Hickory Park: 5011 Twin Hickory Rd , Glen Allen

, Glen Allen Eastern Henrico Recreation Center: 1440 North Laburnum Avenue, East Highland Park

The county has a few rules in place at each spray park:

Children must always be supervised

Swim diapers are required if necessary

Climbing on water featured is not allowed

Pets are not allowed

Running, skating and cycling are not allowed

Food, drinks, glass containers and smoking are not allowed

Swimwear and water shoes are recommended

Henrico Recreation and Parks can be reached by email or at 804-501-7275, they also have a mobile app where a schedule of special events and a map of parks and facilities can be found.