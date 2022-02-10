Henrico graduation returns to VCU’s Siegel Center

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Graduating seniors and proud parents take note: Henrico’s graduation will once again be held in VCU’s Siegel Center this year.
The ceremonies will be held June 14-16 for Henrico’s nine high schools, and ticket information will be shared later this Spring.
This year’s graduation is the first to be held indoors in two years, as COVID mitigation measures saw the ceremonies held at the Richmond Raceway. Check the list below to see when your school will walk across the stage:
Tuesday, June 14
- 11 a.m. – Hermitage High School
- 3 p.m. – J.R. Tucker High School
- 7 p.m. – Glen Allen High School
Wednesday, June 15
- 11 a.m. – Varina High School
- 3 p.m. – Henrico High School
- 7 p.m. – Highland Springs High School
Thursday, June 16
- 11 a.m. – Mills Godwin High School
- 3 p.m. – Douglas Freeman High School
- 7 p.m. – Deep Run High School