Henrico graduation returns to VCU’s Siegel Center

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Graduating seniors and proud parents take note: Henrico’s graduation will once again be held in VCU’s Siegel Center this year.

The ceremonies will be held June 14-16 for Henrico’s nine high schools, and ticket information will be shared later this Spring.

This year’s graduation is the first to be held indoors in two years, as COVID mitigation measures saw the ceremonies held at the Richmond Raceway. Check the list below to see when your school will walk across the stage:

Tuesday, June 14

11 a.m. – Hermitage High School

3 p.m. – J.R. Tucker High School

7 p.m. – Glen Allen High School

Wednesday, June 15

11 a.m. – Varina High School

3 p.m. – Henrico High School

7 p.m. – Highland Springs High School

Thursday, June 16