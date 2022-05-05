HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County will be holding a rabies vaccination event for pets for one day in May.

The Henrico County Police Division will be providing $10 rabies vaccinations for cats and dogs Saturday, May 21 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Henrico County Government Center, 4301 E. Parham Road.

Pet owners must register and pay at the cashier’s office in the Administration Building before seeing a veterinarian on the first level of the adjacent parking deck.

Each vaccine must be paid in cash, and will include a rabies tag and certificate of vaccination. Under Virginia law, all cats and dogs 4-months and older must be vaccinated for rabies.

Cats must be brought in carriers.

Henrico dog licenses will also be available for $10. Licenses are valid for the life of the animal while the owner lives in Henrico and its rabies vaccinations are kept current.