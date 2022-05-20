HENRICO, Va. (WRIC)– The Henrico High School community is dealing with a devastating loss of one of their own.

Eileen Cox, the official spokesperson for Henrico County Public Schools, confirmed with 8News that Diamond Brown-Mosby was the shooting victim in the incident on Interstate-64 that took place Thursday afternoon. Brown-Mosby was a senior set to graduate on June 15.

Karin Castillo-Rose is the principal at Henrico High School. Castillo-Rose sent a letter to families and staff Friday morning notifying them of Diamond’s death. She said Diamond was a ‘kind young woman and a talented student-athlete.

“Understandably, the death of a classmate is traumatic for our students and faculty. I am asking parents and guardians to talk to their children in a manner they deem appropriate. In times of grief, we naturally want to come together and support one another. At this time, we would like to respect the privacy of Diamond’s family, but we will update you on opportunities to offer support as they become available. In the meantime, I ask that you keep her family in your thoughts” Karin Castillo-Rose, Henrico High School Principal

Wayne Williams is the health and physical education teacher at the school. Williams said Diamond was on the girls’ basketball team. He said she had a great personality and was a beloved student. She was a sweetheart, leader and was in several other clubs. Williams said her loved ones are hurting and that some of her former teammates were emotional.

“Her former basketball players just walked in the gym, got some stuff out of the locker room and their faces were bawling in tears,” Williams said. “Being in this profession it happens every once in a while, but it really hurt because she was doing the right things.”

Tamika Christian told 8news, she was a friend of Diamond’s.

“She was such a sweet and beautiful person,” Christian said.

According to Henrico Police, a Virginia State Trooper was assisting a motorist along I-64 on the Shockoe Valley Bridge. A second car pulled up and the driver said they needed help for the passenger who had been shot.

The trooper at the scene and the VDOT Safety Service Patrol (SSP) helped the victim while emergency

crews responded to the scene.

Diamond was then taken to the hospital where she later died.

“She is a good kid, man. She had manners. She had goals. She was a real warrior. She was proud to wear the green and gold,” said Williams.

Henrico Police investigated overnight and ultimately arrested another juvenile. Detectives believe the shooting happened near the Glenwood Farms Community on the East End. The juvenile is in custody at Henrico Juvenile Detention Home and has been charged with attempted robbery and murder.

Detectives are encouraging those in the community with information about this incident to come forward with information. All tips may be anonymous by either using the P3Tips app on your smartphone or by calling 804-780-1000. Anyone with information can also contact Detective Seay at 804-501-7323.