HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A group of kids at a private school in Henrico County decided they would give back to the community in a big way.

Students at the Academy of Academic Excellence have been working for about a month gathering more than 500 food items to take to the Henrico Community Food Bank.

To the kids, like fifth grader Suhani Patel, it isn’t just a box of Cheerios or a can of fruit. It’s part of 512 pounds of food the students are giving that will help those struggling to have enough to eat in Henrico.

“I feel really good about it,” Patel smiled.

Fifth grader Michael Gorlanov is one of the kids that has worked during the month of November collecting.

“There’s a lot of people who are like in need and like we all wanted to show positive leadership and glorious kindness because, like, we’re all like a pack and we have each other’s back,” Gorlanov told 8News.

Henrico Community Food Bank Executive Director Sudeshna Das-Menezes said the food the kids brought in is equal to 341 meals.

“So many of our clients who call us are really strapped for funds,” Das-Menezes said. “You know, getting somewhere means gas in your car. Getting somewhere means you have to wait in line.”

She said the organization is helping to fight food insecurity in Henrico County. Academy of Academic Excellence Dean Rita Busch said they want their kids to learn how to help others.

“The greatest thing we can do for children, no matter who is in the education field, is to model good habits,” Busch said.

The pre-k and fifth grade team won, but Assistant Dean Erika Napolitano said the students feel like they all won by being able to do this for others.

“To see these students step up to the plate and really want to make a difference, it’s just, it gives me so much hope for the future,” she smiled.

Assistant Dean of Effective Learning Mercedes Putinas agrees.

“For them to get excited about such a big thing, it’s quite unique,” Putinas said.

The kids said this definitely won’t be their last time coming up with a plan to help those in need.

