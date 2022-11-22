HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — People will soon have more places to park and more miles to walk when they visit Tuckahoe Creek Park.

Tuckahoe Creek Park in Henrico stretches across five miles in the county’s west end — and its boardwalk will soon expand into a few more neighborhoods. The Henrico County Board of Supervisors plans to expand the boardwalk from Patterson Avenue to West Broad Street.

The boardwalk has disability access to the Tuckahoe Creek area for walking, fishing and birdwatching. Supervisor Pat O’Bannon, who represents the Tuckahoe District, said the reason for the expansion is to provide people with more public access and parking space.

“You will be able to walk from one end of the park to the other and get a good exercise and walk if you want,” she said. “Right now, parking is very limited. We would love to have people come and have events here at the park.”

The expansion was included in Henrico County Parks and Rec’s $37 million bond referendum.

Earlier this month, 84% of voters said yes to the referendum which set aside $5 million for this project, said O’Bannon.

However, O’Bannon said the timeline for the project will depend on how the property negotiations go.

“Some other portions along there are owned by other companies and other individuals and in those locations the county is negotiating that right now to either purchase or transfer the property,” she said.

O’Bannon said the Henrico County Board of Supervisors is expected to hold a vote in February.