Henrico PAL hosts ‘Kids and Cops Holiday Shop’ for 25 Richmond-area students

Henrico Police Athletic League hosted their first annual “Kids and Cops Holiday Shop” event on Saturday, benefitting kids from around the area.

Sponsored by Walmart, the event awarded 25 Richmond-area students $100 each for a shopping trip at the Walmart on 7901 Brook Road. Members of Henrico PAL, as well as officers from Virginia State Police and Animal Protection Unit, accompanied the kids and helped them with their shopping.

The Henrico Chapter of the Police Athletic league was founded in 2007 and provides extracurricular education and recreation programs, as well as summer camps. This is their first “Kids and Cops Holiday Shop” but Henrico PAL has been taking part in events benefitting the community for years.