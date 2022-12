HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A group of Henrico County Police officers had a special surprise in store for some local families this weekend.

The Henrico Police Athletic League hosted their second annual “Kids and Cops” holiday shopping event on Saturday, Dec. 17. 25 children got gift cards worth around $200 and got help from officers and deputies finding holiday wish list items.

The event took place at the Walmart on the 7900 block of Brook Road in the Glen Allen area.