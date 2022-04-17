HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department is investigating an act of vandalism at the West End Islamic Center on Shady Grove Road in Glen Allen.

According to Police, officers were called to the mosque at around 4:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon. When they arrived, officers spoke to a representative who said they believe a group of people entered the building between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say there was graffiti, broken windows, flipped chairs and items that had been broken. The building is new so there weren’t any working cameras at the time of the incident. Police say they have no viable suspects or leads at the moment.

According to the mosque’s website, this is the second act of vandalism that has taken place in the last six months.

“We do not know or understand the motivation of the person(s). What we do know, is that love is stronger than hate, and the members of our Mosque will stand together,” said a statement on the Mosque’s website. “We trust that our neighbors and friends will continue to stand with us and support our community as we worship during this holy month of Ramadan.”