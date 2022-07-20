RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — For anyone looking for a new job, you may be able to find it at the Henrico Department of Public Works job fair next week.

The job fair will be held on Wednesday, July 27 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Varina Area Library, located at 1875 New Market Road in Richmond.

Job seekers will be able to participate in interviews and complete applications on-site for open positions, including multiple positions for Henrico Water.

A list of all available jobs can be found on the Henrico County website.