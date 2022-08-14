HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County residents gathered for a kickball game with an important purpose.

On Saturday, the Henrico campus of J. Sargent Reynolds Community College was the site of Kickin’ it in the Community, a community kickball game which also featured local businesses looking for people to fill job openings.

According to Timika Counsins-Thompson, a co-organizer of the event, the goal was to reduce violence in the community.

“We wanted to do the event … to unify, but on the other side, we wanted to have economical resources for the community. So, we wanted to them to leave with some type of job placement or a resource that could benefit their families,” she said.