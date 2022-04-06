HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The prestigious Scholastic Art & Writing Awards recognized four Henrico County Public Schools students for their work, one of whom will receive a $10,000 scholarship.

Sponsored by the Alliance for Young Artists and Writers, the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards is the longest-running recognition program in the U. S. for teens in the arts. More than 260,000 entries were submitted between the U.S. and Canada this year.

Andrew Palmer, from the Henrico County Center for the Arts, won the nation’s top award for his senior portfolio, “Blackness in Frame.” His work will be featured in a national publication and he will participate in a virtual panel and receive a $10,000 scholarship.

Cameryn McNiel won a Gold Key in the Digital Art category for “Loc’d” and Jordyn Johnson won a silver medal in the Comic Arts category for “A Trip to the Museum.” McNiel and Johnson also attend the Henrico County Center for the Arts.

Mia Tan, who attends Godwin High School, won two awards in the poetry category, a gold medal for “A Sister’s Departure” and a silver medal for “Bedside Promises.”

Palmer, McNiel and Tan will be recognized at a ceremony at Carnegie Hall in New York City on June 8.