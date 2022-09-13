HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Cooperative Extension is hosting an entertaining and informative event on entomology in October.

According to the county’s website, the “Bug Bizarre” will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Deep Run Recreation Center in the West End. The event will feature educational displays and children’s activities.

Several live bugs will be on display at the event, many of which will come from Virginia Commonwealth University’s Kester Lab.

Bugs that will be on display include tobacco hornworms, parasitic wasps, roaches, bess beetles, house spiders, bees, caterpillars, butterflies and Madagascar hissing cockroaches, the last of which will be participating in races.

The Bug Bizarre will also have information on the invasive and potentially dangerous Spotted Lanternfly. The Spotted Lanternfly has not yet been seen in Henrico County, but it is prevalent across Virginia and Henrico residents should be aware of the damage it can cause to trees and plants, and know how to identify it.