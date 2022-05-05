CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The look of the newest middle school in Chesterfield County will be decided by the democratic process.

The Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors recently approved the Capital Improvement Program, which includes a new middle school for the Upper Magnolia Green area. The new school is expected to open in 2025 and will have a student population of around 1,800 students under current plans.

The design of the building will take inspiration from the current standard for middle schools in the district, but the county is asking for input from the public to decide on the facade, or the front of the building.

The online survey can be found here. There are a total of nine designs to choose from, voting is not restricted to parents of Chesterfield students or residents of the county.