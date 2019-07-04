1  of  5
Breaking News
20-year-old dead after being shot multiple times in Petersburg 2 dead, several injured in I-95 near Spotsylvania crash Authorities investigate gas explosion at Florida shopping plaza Southern California reels from 7.1 quake DirectTV customers, you no longer have WRIC-TV. Click here to find out more

Here’s how your pet could be featured in RAL’s 2020 calendar

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photos from Richmond Animal League

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Your pet has a chance to be featured on the cover of Richmond Animal League’s 2020 calendar.

All you have to do is enter your pet here, and then spread the word.

One dollar equals one vote for your pet. All the money will go towards providing help and homes for the more than 2,000 cats and dogs that go to RAL each year.

The top pet will win the cover and their photo on their choice of month inside the calendar. The other top eleven pets will be featured on a separate month.

The winner will be announced at RAL’s Calendar Countdown Party on August 17.

The 2020 RAL Calendar will go on sale early this November.

For more details about the 2020 Richmond Animal League Calendar Contest, visit here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events