RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – This week, the Biden administration confirmed that Russian forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine.

“Today, I can announce that, based on information currently available, the U.S. government assesses that members of Russia’s forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine,” Secretary of State Anthony J. Blinken said in a press release.

The announcement comes just one month after Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. Russia’s troops descended on cities such as Mariupol and Kherson and destroyed hospitals, schools, civilian vehicles and other important infrastructure in the process. According to recent data from the United Nations, more than 2,500 civilians are either dead or wounded.

Local businesses across the commonwealth have been quick to show their support for Ukrainians – many have donated to charities to help those impacted by the Russian invasion. And sales of Ukrainian flags have spiked across the state as Virginians look for ways to show solidarity with citizens of the war-torn country.

If you are looking to purchase a Ukrainian flag to show support at your home or business, here’s where you can find one in the Richmond area:

Festival Flag

A local favorite in Chesterfield County since its debut in 1971, Festival Flag’s designers create flags for all occasions.

“Flags are an expression of an interest that someone has … I think there’s a shock that people here are experiencing when they see that there’s been an invasion of a peaceful country,” said David Edwards, the shop owner. “They want to show their solidarity with the country that’s been invaded.” The flags are available in three different sizes.



2728 Tinsley Drive, Richmond, VA23235

https://festivalflags.com/shop/

804-643-5247

Lowe’s of Midlothian

Buyers can find standard-sized Ukrainian flags in the store or order them over the phone. Since the invasion in late February, Lowe’s has received more than 10-15 special requests of the flags each week.



1512 West Koger Center Drive, Richmond, VA 23235

https://www.lowes.com/store/VA-Richmond/0113

804-379-8500

Online

You can also find Ukrainian flags in a range of sizes at the following websites.