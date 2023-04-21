Blessing of the Animals in Shockoe Bottom on Dec. 10, 2022. (Credit: Tim Corley/8News)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Enjoy some beautiful spring blooms while doing something special for your pets this weekend at Hermitage Richmond’s third Blessing of the Pets.

Richmonders can bring their dogs and cats — or birds, or hamsters, or turtles, or just about anything else — to receive a blessing for health and happiness from chaplain Steven Flowers.

The rain-or-shine event will run from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., at Hermitage Richmond’s campus at 1600 Westwood Avenue in Richmond. The blessings will start at 10:30 a.m.

Attendees are encouraged to stay and enjoy the blossoming scrubs, trees and flowers on campus. The Richmond SPCA will also have a table set up at the event where attendees can donate leashes, bowls, collars and pet treats to the shelter.

Blessing ceremonies for pets and animals are a tradition that goes back 800 years, according to Hermitage Richmond.