Tickets to the festival are on sale now

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 4th annual Crabs, Beer & Spirits by the James event is back and is planned to be bigger than ever.

Whether you like them dunked in drawn butter, dusted with Old Bay or drenched in vinegar – event organizers plan for there to be plenty of crabs to indulge yourself in the culinary delight.

This year’s all-you-can-eat crab festival will feature vendors and live music from DJ Kool, En’Novation Band, DJ Joe Fu and DJ Drake.

The festival will take place rain or shine Saturday, August 26 from noon to 8 p.m. at Brown’s Island. Lawn chairs will be permitted, but no coolers, tents or outside food will be allowed.

Tickets for the all-you-can-eat event start at $49.99 + fees. However, there is a lower-priced ticket option for those who do not wish to partake in crab-eating.

Higher-priced ticket options include features such as covered seating — remember, the festival is in August — and crabs served directly to your table — no waiting in lines. In addition, VIP Plus tickets will get you all-you-can-drink beer and wine.

Tickets can be bought online here.