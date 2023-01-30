RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Hezekiah Walker Center for Gospel Music at Virginia Union University (VUU) is holding open auditions for the 2023 VUU Gospel Choir in February.

Auditions will be offered across several days and are open to VUU students and the general public.

Audition dates

Friday, Feb. 3 — 6 to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4 — 12:30 to 4 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 10 — 6 to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11 — 12:30 to 4 p.m.

Auditions will be held at Virginia Union University’s Allix B. James Chapel in Coburn Hall located at 1500 North Lombardy Street. Those interested in auditioning are asked to schedule a date and time ahead of time online here.

For more information, contact Joel Lester at GospelChoir@vuu.edu, or call 804-316-9665.