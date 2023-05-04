STACKER — Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated things to do in Richmond on TripAdvisor. TripAdvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.

#30. Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (3,120)

– Type of activity: Art Museums

– Address: 200 N Boulevard, Richmond, VA 23220-4007

#29. Maymont

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,066)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks • Farms

– Address: 1700 Hampton St, Richmond, VA 23220-6899

#28. Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,612)

– Type of activity: Gardens

– Address: 1800 Lakeside Ave, Richmond, VA 23228-4700

#27. Hollywood Cemetery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,425)

– Type of activity: Cemeteries

– Address: not available

#26. Virginia Capitol Building

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,077)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites • Architectural Buildings

– Address: 9th & Grace Sts, Richmond, VA 23219

#25. Carytown

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,165)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks

– Address: 3166 W Cary St, Richmond, VA 23221-3504

#24. White House of the Confederacy

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,262)

– Type of activity: Military Museums • Speciality Museums

– Address: 1201 E Clay St, Richmond, VA 23219-1615

#23. Virginia Holocaust Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (415)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums • History Museums

– Address: 2000 E Cary St, Richmond, VA 23223-7032

#22. Edgar Allan Poe Museum

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (534)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums • Historic Sites

– Address: 1914 E Main St # 16, Richmond, VA 23223-6964

#21. St. John’s Episcopal Church

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (405)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites • Churches & Cathedrals

– Address: 2401 E Broad St Corner of E. Broad Street and 24th at top of Church Hill. Across from Patrick Henry Park., Richmond, VA 23223-7128

#20. Virginia Museum of History & Culture

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (266)

– Type of activity: History Museums

– Address: 428 N Boulevard, Richmond, VA 23220-3307

#19. Science Museum of Virginia

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (452)

– Type of activity: Science Museums

– Address: 2500 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23220-2057

#18. Tredegar Iron Works

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (496)

– Type of activity: History Museums

– Address: 500 Tredegar St, Richmond, VA 23219-4330

#17. Agecroft Hall & Gardens

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (269)

– Type of activity: Nature & Wildlife Areas • Gardens

– Address: 4305 Sulgrave Rd, Richmond, VA 23221-3256

#16. American Civil War Museum- Historic Tredegar

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (432)

– Type of activity: Military Museums • Historic Sites

– Address: 480 Tredegar St, Richmond, VA 23219-4328

#15. James River

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (393)

– Type of activity: Bodies of Water

– Address: 22nd Street and Riverside Drive James River Park, Richmond, VA 23223

#14. Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (142)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites

– Address: 110 1/2 E Leigh St, Richmond, VA 23219-1308

#13. Belle Isle

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (181)

– Type of activity: Bodies of Water • Parks

– Address: not available

#12. Short Pump Mall

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (173)

– Type of activity: Shopping Malls

– Address: 11800 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23233-1064

#11. Canal Walk

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (324)

– Type of activity: Historic Walking Areas

– Address: not available

#10. Blue Bee Cider

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (111)

– Type of activity: Wineries & Vineyards

– Address: 1320 Summit Ave, Richmond, VA 23230-4710

#9. Virginia Capital Trail

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (126)

– Type of activity: Biking Trails • Jogging Paths & Tracks

– Address: not available

#8. The John Marshall House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites • Points of Interest & Landmarks

– Address: 818 E Marshall St, Richmond, VA 23219-1917

#7. Richmond Raceway

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (245)

– Type of activity: Auto Racing Tracks

– Address: 600 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA 23222-2253

#6. Virginia War Memorial

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (147)

– Type of activity: Monuments & Statues

– Address: 621 S Belvidere St, Richmond, VA 23220-6504

#5. Library of Virginia

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (87)

– Type of activity: Libraries

– Address: 800 E Broad St, Richmond, VA 23219-1905

#4. Fan District

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (79)

– Type of activity: Neighborhoods • Historic Walking Areas

– Address: not available

#3. Three Lakes Nature Center and Aquarium

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (84)

– Type of activity: Nature & Wildlife Areas • Aquariums

– Address: 400 Sausiluta Dr, Richmond, VA 23227-2139

#2. The Valentine

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (141)

– Type of activity: History Museums

– Address: 1015 E Clay St, Richmond, VA 23219-1527

#1. Richmond National Battlefield Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (99)

– Type of activity: Battlefields

– Address: 3215 E Broad St, Richmond, VA 23223-7517

