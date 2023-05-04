STACKER — Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated things to do in Richmond on TripAdvisor. TripAdvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.
#30. Virginia Museum of Fine Arts
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (3,120)
– Type of activity: Art Museums
– Address: 200 N Boulevard, Richmond, VA 23220-4007
#29. Maymont
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,066)
– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks • Farms
– Address: 1700 Hampton St, Richmond, VA 23220-6899
#28. Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,612)
– Type of activity: Gardens
– Address: 1800 Lakeside Ave, Richmond, VA 23228-4700
#27. Hollywood Cemetery
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,425)
– Type of activity: Cemeteries
– Address: not available
#26. Virginia Capitol Building
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,077)
– Type of activity: Historic Sites • Architectural Buildings
– Address: 9th & Grace Sts, Richmond, VA 23219
#25. Carytown
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,165)
– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks
– Address: 3166 W Cary St, Richmond, VA 23221-3504
#24. White House of the Confederacy
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,262)
– Type of activity: Military Museums • Speciality Museums
– Address: 1201 E Clay St, Richmond, VA 23219-1615
#23. Virginia Holocaust Museum
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (415)
– Type of activity: Speciality Museums • History Museums
– Address: 2000 E Cary St, Richmond, VA 23223-7032
#22. Edgar Allan Poe Museum
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (534)
– Type of activity: Speciality Museums • Historic Sites
– Address: 1914 E Main St # 16, Richmond, VA 23223-6964
#21. St. John’s Episcopal Church
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (405)
– Type of activity: Historic Sites • Churches & Cathedrals
– Address: 2401 E Broad St Corner of E. Broad Street and 24th at top of Church Hill. Across from Patrick Henry Park., Richmond, VA 23223-7128
#20. Virginia Museum of History & Culture
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (266)
– Type of activity: History Museums
– Address: 428 N Boulevard, Richmond, VA 23220-3307
#19. Science Museum of Virginia
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (452)
– Type of activity: Science Museums
– Address: 2500 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23220-2057
#18. Tredegar Iron Works
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (496)
– Type of activity: History Museums
– Address: 500 Tredegar St, Richmond, VA 23219-4330
#17. Agecroft Hall & Gardens
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (269)
– Type of activity: Nature & Wildlife Areas • Gardens
– Address: 4305 Sulgrave Rd, Richmond, VA 23221-3256
#16. American Civil War Museum- Historic Tredegar
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (432)
– Type of activity: Military Museums • Historic Sites
– Address: 480 Tredegar St, Richmond, VA 23219-4328
#15. James River
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (393)
– Type of activity: Bodies of Water
– Address: 22nd Street and Riverside Drive James River Park, Richmond, VA 23223
#14. Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (142)
– Type of activity: Historic Sites
– Address: 110 1/2 E Leigh St, Richmond, VA 23219-1308
#13. Belle Isle
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (181)
– Type of activity: Bodies of Water • Parks
– Address: not available
#12. Short Pump Mall
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (173)
– Type of activity: Shopping Malls
– Address: 11800 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23233-1064
#11. Canal Walk
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (324)
– Type of activity: Historic Walking Areas
– Address: not available
#10. Blue Bee Cider
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (111)
– Type of activity: Wineries & Vineyards
– Address: 1320 Summit Ave, Richmond, VA 23230-4710
#9. Virginia Capital Trail
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (126)
– Type of activity: Biking Trails • Jogging Paths & Tracks
– Address: not available
#8. The John Marshall House
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69)
– Type of activity: Historic Sites • Points of Interest & Landmarks
– Address: 818 E Marshall St, Richmond, VA 23219-1917
#7. Richmond Raceway
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (245)
– Type of activity: Auto Racing Tracks
– Address: 600 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA 23222-2253
#6. Virginia War Memorial
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (147)
– Type of activity: Monuments & Statues
– Address: 621 S Belvidere St, Richmond, VA 23220-6504
#5. Library of Virginia
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (87)
– Type of activity: Libraries
– Address: 800 E Broad St, Richmond, VA 23219-1905
#4. Fan District
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (79)
– Type of activity: Neighborhoods • Historic Walking Areas
– Address: not available
#3. Three Lakes Nature Center and Aquarium
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (84)
– Type of activity: Nature & Wildlife Areas • Aquariums
– Address: 400 Sausiluta Dr, Richmond, VA 23227-2139
#2. The Valentine
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (141)
– Type of activity: History Museums
– Address: 1015 E Clay St, Richmond, VA 23219-1527
#1. Richmond National Battlefield Park
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (99)
– Type of activity: Battlefields
– Address: 3215 E Broad St, Richmond, VA 23223-7517
