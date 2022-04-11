HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — As the Highland Springs community mourns the loss of 16-year-old Jahiem “Jah” Dickerson, a prayer vigil is set to be held in his remembrance.

Just after midnight Sunday, Henrico Police was called to the 1900 block of Glenwilton Drive for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a juvenile male victim. He was taken to a hospital and later died from his injuries.

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim, but Varina District Supervisor Tyrone Nelson told 8News it was Dickerson, a sophomore at Highland Springs High School.

“I got a call early this morning that a young man was murdered,” Nelson said. “Instantly, my heart broke.”

By request of Dickerson’s mother, Jennifer Flythe, United Communities Against Crime will be holding a candlelight prayer vigil Monday evening. It will start at 6 p.m. at Highland Springs High School. Attendees are asked to bring their own candle and wear white and gold.