RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Hispanic Heritage Month events are taking place around the Richmond area this month to celebrate the contributions and influence of Latin American people and culture.

Running from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15., events in the area are scheduled to take place at libraries, performing arts centers, athletic venues, restaurants and clubs.

Hispanic or Latino people are defined as being Cuban, Mexican, Puerto Rican, South American, Central American or of some other Spanish origin. A growing presence in the area, census data shows that Hispanic people make up 7% of Richmond city’s population, 10% of Chesterfield County, 6% of Henrico County and 3% of the total population of Hanover County.

Preview image of a Latin Ballet of Virginia dancer who will perform at area libraries during Hispanic Heritage Month. Photo credit: Henrico County Public Library

Hispanic Heritage Month community events around Richmond:

On Thursday, Sept. 15 – Wepa! Celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month at Black Iris, 321 W Broad St. Richmond. dance with the Salsa Guy Richmond and enjoy delectable bites by our Venezuelan

Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 AT 5 PM – Richmond Kickers celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month at City Stadium. Meet Puerto Rican and Mexican folk characters and see the Salsa Rueda Club of Richmond Virginia.

On Saturday, Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m. – The Perkinson Center presents “La comparsa de Kadencia” ensemble performing classic Puerto Rican Bomba and Plena in its traditional percussive format.

Hispanic Heritage Month events at area libraries:

Henrico County Public Library has a chock full line up of crafts, discussion groups and films for Hispanic Heritage Month. Highlights including:

has a chock full line up of crafts, discussion groups and films for Hispanic Heritage Month. Highlights including: An online film discussion group of El Mariachi on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m.

A bilingual discussion / discusión bilingüe El Ruido de las Cosas al Caer / The Sound of Things Falling by Juan Gabriel Vásquez takes place at the Fairfield Area Library on Monday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. at the Fairfield Area Library

The Latin Ballet of Virginia Presents two performances of ‘Spanish Influences on Latin Dance’ on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 11 a.m. at Glen Allen Branch Library and then at 2 p.m. at the Twin Hickory Area Library

on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 11 a.m. at Glen Allen Branch Library and then at 2 p.m. at the Twin Hickory Area Library Latin Ballet of Virginia presents two performances of ‘Caribbean, Indigenous, and African Influences on Latin Dance’ on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 11 a.m. at the Fairfield Library and at 2 p.m. at the Tuckahoe Area Library.

Entre Puerto Rico y Richmond: Women in Resistance Shall Not Be Moved, Film Screening and Panel Discussion on Thursday, Oct, 6 at 7 p.m. at Libbie Mill Library

on Thursday, Oct, 6 at 7 p.m. at Libbie Mill Library Chesterfield County Public Library is featuring performances of the Latin Ballet of Virginia on Sept. 3 at 10 a.m. at Clover Hill Library; Sept. 3 at 10 a.m. at LaPrade Library; Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. at Meadowdale Libary and Sept. 17 at 2 p.m. at North Courthouse Road Library

is featuring performances of the Latin Ballet of Virginia on Sept. 3 at 10 a.m. at Clover Hill Library; Sept. 3 at 10 a.m. at LaPrade Library; Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. at Meadowdale Libary and Sept. 17 at 2 p.m. at North Courthouse Road Library The Richmond Public Library is offering events on Taino Rock Carvings at the Belmont Branch on Sept. 26 and a ‘Book Tasting’ at Broad Rock branch on Sept. 28.

Richmond is also a great city for social dancing the Latin rhythms of salsa, cumbia, merengue, and bachata, which shows the growing Hispanic population and popularity of the music of the Spanish-speaking Caribbean and Latin America. Many of the events at the venues listed below feature DJs who specialize in Latin rhythms and start with instruction:

Mondays at Barvina, 1847 West Broad Street

Wednesday at Kabana Rooftop, 700 East Main Street

Thursday at Havana 59, 16 North 17th Street

Fridays at Nama, 15 West Broad Street

Saturdays, dancers can choose from Juan’s Cantina (11 West Broad Street) or Aloft (3939 Ducking Drive)

Any event put on by Salsa with Salsa Guy or Salsa Connection Dance Company are great places to learn and practice dance moves.

Does your organization have a public event for Hispanic Heritage Month to share? Email in the details to news@wric.com.