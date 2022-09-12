RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The historic Booker House in Richmond’s Church Hill is for sale, and so is everything inside. A unique shopping experience taking place at the house in October will combine the idea of a conventional pop-up shop with that of a real estate open house.

A group of Richmond-based vendors and artists came together for the event. The group invites visitors to tour the newly-renovated 3,000-square-foot house, and gives them the opportunity to shop not just the building itself, but all furnishings, artwork, homewares and other décor items on display inside.

“This not only a unique opportunity to shop for home décor and art in its natural habitat, but also for consumers and designers in the Richmond market to discover new vendors and artisans that they might not have known about prior to this event,” said Brooke Robertson of Savvy By Design, the home designer that performed the recent renovation of the building.

Sliding photo display shows before (left) and after (right) of Booker House exterior, located in Richmond’s Church Hill. (Photo Courtesy of Brooke Robertson of Savvy By Design)

‘The Shoppe at Home’ event will showcase ten local businesses in a newly renovated Chuch Hill home the first weekend in October. (Photo Courtesy of Brooke Robertson of Savvy By Design)

Artists and Vendors:

“It’s a fun way for all of us to showcase our work while bringing a unique shopping experience to the Richmond Market,” Robertson said, regarding the event.

Examples of furniture and artwork to be featured, including Epoch Furnishing, Morgan Slade Studio and Erin Dinan:

The historic brick house was originally built by Daniel and Doris Booker in 1946. Later in its life, the house is said to have hosted underground punk rock shows during the late 2000s.

Booker House interior renovations, located in Richmond’s Church Hill. (Photo Courtesy of Brooke Robertson of Savvy By Design)

Booker House interior renovations, located in Richmond’s Church Hill. (Photo Courtesy of Brooke Robertson of Savvy By Design)

Those who attend the pop-up shop open house will have the opportunity to meet the vendors and artists involved in the items and art curated for the home, as well as experience live performances by local artists Khalid Tompson and Abby Huston.

The unique event will take place at the Booker House, located at 1500 North 31st St., on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 2 from noon to 4 p.m.