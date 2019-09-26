Historic homes in Charles City County are opening their doors for the Autumn Pilgramage

CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va.(WRIC)– You’ll be able to tour several historic homes and other buildings as part of the Autumn Pilgramage, sponsored by Westover Episcopal Church. This year’s tour on Saturday, September 28 features 9 homes and buildings, including Berkeley Plantation, Shirley Plantation, Sherwood Forest Plantation, and Westover Plantation. Stops on the tour are linked by scenic Route 5, America’s earliest English thoroughfare, which is lined by historic plantations—including the homes of three U.S. presidents—established in the 17th and 18th centuries. Westover’s Autumn Pilgrimage Tour provides the context to experience the history of the area from the early 1600s to today.

The day begins at 9 a.m. with the presentation of foxhounds by The Princess Anne Hunt Club at a stirrup cup hosted by Sherwood Forest Plantation. Luncheon food, including pulled pork barbecue, hot dogs and baked goods will be available at the church. Tickets are $40 in advance and $45 the day of the event. Tickets can be purchased here, or by calling 757-561-6430. A limited number of tickets are available, so plan ahead. Proceeds from the Autumn Pilgrimage House Tour benefit the church and its community outreach programs.