History Makers: Candice Streett

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Candice Streett, the Executive Director at the Virginia Local Initiatives Support Corporation, is making the community a better place to work and live — particularly when it comes to economic development.

Better known as ‘LISC’ — the organization has been in Richmond for more than 30 years and focuses on making housing affordable and helping small businesses thrive.

“There’s a memory that sticks out,” Streett recalled. “A young woman saying to me in one of the neighborhoods that she was really proud to be in a neighborhood that they were working in, and it was a neighborhood that nobody before might of felt that way about, so I’m really happy when we can help people own their neighborhoods and own their future.”

Streett has been with ‘LISC’ for nine years but has been in the community development field for more than three decades.

For more than 15 years, Richmond’s Valentine Museum has recognized the individuals in the community who make a difference through its ‘History Makers’ program

What she loves most about her job, she says, is the hands-on approach of helping both the individuals and communities they serve.

“It’s great to feel that we’ve helped advance them through the coaching and small grants, expertise that our parents provide,” she said. “We’ve helped them to realize the vision they have for their individual future and the vision they have for their neighborhoods.

Despite the impact she’s made, she’s still humbled by the honor of being a 2019 ‘Richmond History Maker’ honoree.

“We do our work with lots of great partnerships in the community,” Streett added. “I share this recognition with a great staff, board and really great community partners and resident leaders.

Streett will be joining several other winners at the 'History Makers' celebration at Virginia Union University on March 12.

