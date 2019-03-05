History Makers: Charleita Richardson

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Charleita M. Richardson will be among seven others recognized by The Valentine as this year’s ‘History Makers.’

Richardson is the president and CEO of Partnership For The Future, an organization that helps students with limited resources transition from high school to college and employment.

She says that they’ve achieved great success in the past 25 years and 100 percent of their students matriculated and graduated from college at an 89 percent rate.

She was in awe to find out that she was joining seven others to be honored as a 2019 ‘History Maker.’

This was one of the proudest moments she’s ever had to receive this honor especially because she is a product of Richmond Public schools.

Richardson has always lived by the concept that “to whom much is given, much is required”

The celebration will be held at Virginia Union University on March 12.

CLICK HERE for ticket information.

