History Makers: Jill Hanken

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This year, The Valentine will be honoring several individuals as ‘History Makers’ in the community.

Jill Hanken — being one of those individuals — has won in the category of Championing Social Justice.

Hanken is a health attorney at the Virginia Poverty Law Center. She’s also the director of the Center of Health Communities and the director of Enroll Virginia Project.

She advocates for improvements and access to public healthcare programs, including the newly enacted medicated coverage that will serve up to 400,000 adults.

For more than 15 years, Richmond’s Valentine Museum has recognized the individuals in the community who make a difference through its ‘History Makers’ program

The celebration of all the History Makers will be held at the Virginia Union University’s Claude G. Perkins Living and Learning Center on Tuesday, March 12, at 4 p.m.

For ticket information, visit here.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.