Hokies Vs. Hoos Food Fight to raise money for Feed More

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Are you a Hokie or a Hoo? Support your team in the Hokies Vs. Hoos Food Fight–no matter the outcome, Feed More wins.

Starting Monday February 10th through Sunday, March 1st, donate non-perishables to your team’s box at any Richmond area Publix location. Not near a Publix? Money donations go a long way, too! For every $1 donated, Feed More can provide 5 meals to people in our area that are food insecure. You can donate online securely for your team here. Winning team gets bragging rights, but Feed More ultimately wins!

Learn more about what Feed More does in our community on their website.