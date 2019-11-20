Breaking News
Holiday Extravaganza Luncheon and Fashion Show to benefit the Petersburg Symphony Orchestra

The Women’s Committee for the Petersburg Symphony Orchestra is putting on an event to raise money for the orchestra, while also providing scholarships for high school and college music students and symphony-related programs.

The Holiday Extravaganza Luncheon and Fashion Show is Saturday, November 23rd at the Tabernacle Baptist Church in Petersburg, VA. The program goes from noon until 5 and will feature a variety of fashion, many door prizes, music by the strings section of the Petersburg Symphony Orchestra, and of course lunch!

Tickets are $35, and you do need to purchase them ahead of time. You can find out more about the Petersburg Symphony, along with the event, at http://www.petersburgsymphony.org.

