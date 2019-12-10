Best Buy kicks off ’12 Days of Deals’

1  of  2
(CNN Newsource) — Are you still in the mood to shop? Holiday deals are still happening.

Best Buy has kicked off its “12 Days of Deals.” It started on December 9 and will go through December 20.

Categories include gifts for him, gifts for her, gifts for foodies, and the highly-anticipated gifts for apple lovers. There are also gifts for teens, tech lovers, home, gifts $100, stocking stuffers and gifts for everyone.

The offers will only be available on their designated day online and in stories. You can set up text notifications so you’ll know when the deals are active.

Visit here for more information.

