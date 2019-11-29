Holiday shoppers take advantage Black Friday deals Thanksgiving Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Holiday shoppers are taking advantage of Black Friday deals as a result of many stores opening their doors for business Thanksgiving night.

8News spoke with locals with decided not to wait until Friday to take part in some awesome deals. It’s why hundreds stood outside stores like Target and Kohls on Midlothian Turnpike to beat the Black Friday rush.

“It’s worth it for my mom because she really wanted a TV so I’m willing to just be out here with her,” said shopper Naseem Ates. He told 8News he loves Black Friday shopping mainly because of the “thrill.”

“I don’t know, it’s like a rush. Everybody’s just trying to get something. You gotta get what you want, you gotta make sure nobody else grabs it. If I want a game, I’m gonna make sure don’t anybody else touch it. Period, cause that’s what I want.”

For Brandon Wilson, shopping on Thanksgiving Day is a way to beat the Black Friday crowds.

“For those who actually like doing an early Thanksgiving or late Thanksgiving, it’s perfect timing for them. They can come home, eat then go out and shop and still be in the bed and wake up tomorrow morning,” Wilson said.

Everyone who spoke with 8News did share one message for shoppers going out for deals.

“Just be nice,” Ates said. “Please do not disrespect the workers and don’t steal off their carts either.”

