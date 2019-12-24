It’s Christmas Eve Crunch time for last-minute shoppers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Thousands of shoppers rushed to the mall Tuesday in an effort to get the perfect gift, albeit last-minute, in time for Christmas.

Carl Hicks, like many others, decided to pick up the last few items on his Christmas list at Short Pump Town Center in Henrico County.

“I’m here doing last-minute Christmas shopping for my wife and myself,” Hicks told 8News.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) reports that 6 percent of gift-givers carry out their holiday shopping on Christma Eve. In the week leading up to Christmas, NRF added that about 56 percent of holiday shoppers would make their way to the store.

Hicks, who traveled from Charlottesville to Short Pump Mall, was one of many who finished up their holiday shopping Tuesday.

Carl Hicks

“We found a gift, an outfit for my mother-in-law,” he said. “I got my tree up and all my grandkids gifts but there were just one or two things.”

While procrastinating shoppers may not enjoy the stress of searching for gifts on Christmas Eve, the mad dash is great for business.

“Us being a seasonal business, it boosts revenue obviously, but we bring happiness to so many people’s homes,” said Ashley Powell Powell, who runs the Ornament Shop kiosk.

The gift of giving may embody what the holiday season is all about, but why wait until the last minute?

“It’s the last day before Christmas, why did you wait so long?” 8News asked.

“Well, I didn’t my wife did,” Hicks joked. “I put all the blame on her.”

Last-minute shoppers still have time to hit the stores. Short Pump Mall closes at 6 p.m. Gift-givers who need more time can head to Target, however, which will remain open until 10 p.m.

