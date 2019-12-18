‘Our time to shine’: Some small businesses welcome last-minute holiday rush

(WRIC) – Christmas shopping may be miserable for those looking for the perfect gift last-minute, but for one Carytown business, it’s the most wonderful time of the year.

World of Mirth, a small business that carries toys and games for all ages, is helpful for those who prefer to shop locally and in-person rather than shopping online.

8News spoke with one mom, who says while she enjoys the convenience of shopping online, she makes an extra effort to do at least some of her holiday shopping at World of Mirth.

“Its definitely the human element,” said Treesa Gold. “Like, we like the people who work here.”

Treesa Gold

Days before Hannakah and a week before Christmas, the Carytown-based store remains a hot spot for shoppers. Why? Because it can offer shoppers inventory, that sometimes online stores can’t guarantee this late in the holiday season.

Thea Brown, owner of World of Mirth in Carytown, says that’s the key to their success.

“This is our time to shine — this is to show people our level of customer service, our expertise in what we’re selling,” Brown said.

Thea Brown

Brown says whatever the reason, she’ll be extra staffed and ready to encounter all types of last-minute shoppers over the next few days.

“Maybe (they) ordered something online thinking it was going to get here in time and it’s not going to — or it’s out of stock and it’ll be something we carry and we have here. Or we have something else that’s going to be even better,” Brown said.

World of Mirth says it appreciates every customer that walks through the door.

“A small local business can do up to 40 percent of their business for the year in December,” Brown said. “So it’s really important that you get out to support us because we’re here to support you all year round.”

