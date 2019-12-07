Richmond kicks off holiday season with ‘RVA Illuminates’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The city of Richmond kicked off the holiday season Friday with ‘RVA Illuminates’.

Under a new moniker, the annual Richmond holiday tradition of lighting up the city took place at a new venue, the Kanawha Plaza.

5, 6, 7, 8 ✨ Shout-out to the Martin Luther King Jr. Dance Team. They rocked it at the Shockoe Illuminates event! 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/EkIMJ73jrV — Sierra Fox (@Sierra8News) December 6, 2019

Charles Lee, a Richmond resident, said he was in the holiday spirit all day leading up to the event.

“I’ve been saying Merry Christmas to people all day,” Lee said.

Renee Man said that the event brought much needed holiday joy and cheer.

“A lot of people be depressed around this time of year and being around other people who get into the spirit, I think that’ll be wise.”

Holiday vendors lined the street and the sounds of local bands filled the air. Even Santa was on hand to wish Richmonders a Merry Christmas and a safe New Year.

