Walmart’s Black Friday deals start on a Wednesday this year

Attention holiday shoppers: Walmart’s Black Friday will officially start on Wednesday this year.

The nation’s largest retailer announced its main holiday-shopping event will kick off online at 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 27, followed by an in-store deals rollout at 6:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving day.

Overeager shoppers can snag other pre-Black Friday deals starting this week. Walmart is offering “buy now” deals for those who can’t wait to spend — or potentially save — starting Thursday, November 14, on its website, where consumers can see discounts on Apple and Samsung products, home appliances and more.

“We’re giving customers a little something extra with two additional events to get everything on their list at exciting prices,” Steve Bratspies, Walmart’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer announced.

Even more deals will be rolled out by Walmart on Friday, November 22, at 12:00 a.m. Eastern Time as part of a “Pre-Black Friday” event. Details of those deals have not yet been announced.

The retailer’s main Black Friday event, which actually starts on Wednesday, will include savings on Apple AirPods, kids’ pajamas, linens and more.

Target and other retailers have announced earlier starts to their holiday sales, citing the shorter-than-usual window between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year.

Walmart actually kicked off its holiday season in late October, touting deals on trampolines, smart TVs and more. It’s also offering free next-day delivery on select items to non-members to compete with rival Amazon, which said it will offer free, one-day delivery for Amazon Prime members this season.