CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County will be abuzz this weekend as the annual Honey Bee Festival returns for the 12th year.

The festival will be held at Rockwood Park on Saturday, June 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This free event will include plenty of bee-themed fun, including an observational hive, educational “Buzz Talks,” live music from “The Bee Flats,” and local honey, bee-friendly plants and hive equipment for sale.

There will also be local artists, food vendors and children’s activities like games and face painting.

For more information about the Honey Bee Festival, visit the Rockwood Park Backyard Beekeepers online.