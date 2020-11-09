Hopewell announces second decorating contest for the year

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Hopewell is hosting their second home decorating contest of the year. In October they held the Haunted Hopewell contest and now residents can participate in a winter holiday event.

The city parks and recreation department has announced the Holidays in Hopewell decorating contest in December.

Participants can sign up for either the traditional or tacky category. Organizers suggest that all decorations be holiday themed and family friendly.

Displays need to be up by Dec 1. Hopewell residents can register here.

