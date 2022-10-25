HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Hopewell invites residents of Central Virginia to City Point for its annual 5K race and Kids Fun Run.

According to a release from the city, the races will be taking place from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 29, starting on the 100 block of City Point Road. Registration for adults is $30 and free for kids.

Several road closures throughout the City Point and downtown areas will be in place beginning at 6 a.m. on the day of the race, affecting City Point Road, Randolph Road, Appomattox Street, Cedar Lane and other adjacent streets.