Hopewell Farmer’s Market returns for the season

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The first Hopewell Farmer’s Market of the season starts this week. Markets are every Thursday from mid-May until October.

Every week there will be a farmer’s market from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on E Broadway

The first market will be May 20 and the last market is Oct. 28.

While the event is going on half of the street will be closed.

Every third Thursday the city takes it up a notch, closing off E Broadway and Library Street for its Third Thursday event. Third Thursday will be held on June 17, July 15, Aug. 19, and Sept. 16 from 5-8 p.m.

Third Thursdays feature farmer’s market vendors, live music, activities for children, alcohol and other vendors.