HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — This Saturday, don’t miss the City of Hopewell’s annual fall and Halloween celebration, Hopewell Haunts.

Hosted by the city’s Recreation and Parks department, the event on Oct. 15 will feature a variety of entertainers, music, food, amusement park rides, a petting zoo and other activities for the whole family.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will take place at Patrick Copeland Elementary School from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Adults are prohibited from wearing masks at the event and all children must be accompanied by a guardian.