Hopewell hosts haunted decoration contest

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell hosted a contest this weekend to see who has the spookiest house in the city. Eight houses around the city entered the Haunted Hopewell Decorating Contest.

The houses were on display between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Contest participant Harold Harris tell 8News, “it’s been a pleasure to see people ride past and stop and look and take pictures you know wish us a happy holidays and keep going, you know we’ll do it again next year if we’re still here.”

The contest hosted by Hopewell Recreation and Parks was designed to provide a safe community activity for people due to many events being cancelled or changed for COVID-19 restrictions.

