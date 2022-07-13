Chief Antonio Starke accepted as City of Hopewell police chief (City of Hopewell/Tyler Thrasher/WRIC).

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell residents will have a chance to get to know their new police chief at a community walk tonight.

Hopewell police chief Antonio “AJ” Starke is hosting a “Walk and Talk” event tonight, July 13, at Madison Terrace Apartments, located at 2110 Richmond Street in Hopewell.

As part of the event, residents are encouraged to ask questions and get to know Starke and the rest of their community.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. and a short briefing will take place in the rental office before the event, around 5:45 p.m.